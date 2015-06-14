S. Korea: 5 New MERS Cases, 16th death

South Korean officials reported the 16th fatality from Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and confirmed five new cases on Monday, as schools began reopening amid the worst outbreak of MERS outside Saudi Arabia. The victim had diabetes, according to a statement from the health ministry. The five new patients ranged in age from 39 to 84, bringing the total number of cases to 150. Nearly all of the patients were infected at a hospital and 17 patients remain in unstable condition, according to the health ministry. At least 440 schools remained closed on Monday compared to the 2,900 that shut down on Friday. Last week the World Health Organization recommended reopening schools since the transmission of the disease had not been linked to the classroom in South Korea or elsewhere.
