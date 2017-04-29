S. Korea Begins Drills With U.S. to Deter Pyongyang

South Korea’s navy says it has kicked off drills with U.S. ships just hours after a failed missile launch from North Korea. In a statement, the navy said the drills are aimed at “deterring North Korea's provocations and displaying the firm alliance between the United States and South Korea.” While South Korea regularly conducts drills with U.S. forces, the latest exercises come amid tensions with Pyongyang that appear to be rapidly escalating, with U.S. President Trump warning earlier that a “major” war with North Korea is possible. The U.S. has already sent the supercarrier USS Carl Vinson to the region as a warning to Pyongyang to cease its missile activity. In the wake of the latest missile launch, Trump took to Twitter to condemn North Korea for what he described as insulting Beijing, which has been trying to soothe tensions in the region. “North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!” Trump wrote.
