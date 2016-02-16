S. Korea Warns of N. Korea Collapse

South Korean President Park Geun-hye issued a warning that North Korea will face “regime collapse” if Pyongyang does not cease its nuclear ambitions. Speaking to the South Korean parliament, the president said Seoul needed to take “stronger and more effective” measures to help North Korea realize that pursuing a nuclear program will only end in government collapse. During the speech, Park also defended her decision to shutter a jointly run industrial zone in North Korea following Pyongyang’s nuclear test, rocket launch, and other provocations.