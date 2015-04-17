'Sábado Gigante' Ends After 53-Year Run

CHEAT SHEET
On September 19, the final episode of the long-running Spanish-language show Sábado Gigante will air on Univision. The show, which has aired for 3,000 Saturday nights in a row over a span of 53 years, will call it quits. The show airs in 40 countries, and still has an audience of 2 million viewers in the U.S. The campy show was known for its Chilean ringleader known as Don Francisco, played by Mario Kreutzberger. It was also often the target of spoofs by The Colbert Show.