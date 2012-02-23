Sacha Baron Cohen Banned From Oscars

CHEAT SHEET
Sacha Baron Cohen may have been disinvited from the Oscars, reports Deadline, unless he promises not to come dressed as a character from his forthcoming movie The Dictator. Cohen is supposed to come with the other members of the cast of Hugo, which is nominated for 11 awards. But word reached the Academy that Cohen was planning to walk the red carpet dressed in full dictator regalia. “Unless they’re assured that nothing entertaining is going to happen on the red carpet, the Academy is not admitting Sacha Baron Cohen to the show,” Paramount tells Deadline.