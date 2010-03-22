CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Sacha Baron Cohen Marries

    Hitched

    Vince Bucci / Getty Images

    Mazel Tov! Sacha Baron Cohen has quietly married his longtime fiance, Isla Fisher, according to Woman’s Day in Australia. The couple, who had been engaged for four years and has a two-year-old daughter, wed in Paris. “We did it–we’re married!” Fisher wrote friends in an email the day after the wedding. “It was the absolute best day of my life and in so many beautiful moments I missed you all so much. I thought of you as everything was happening, but Sacha and I wanted no fuss–just us!”

    Read it at Woman’s Day