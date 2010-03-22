Sacha Baron Cohen Marries

CHEAT SHEET
Mazel Tov! Sacha Baron Cohen has quietly married his longtime fiance, Isla Fisher, according to Woman’s Day in Australia. The couple, who had been engaged for four years and has a two-year-old daughter, wed in Paris. “We did it–we’re married!” Fisher wrote friends in an email the day after the wedding. “It was the absolute best day of my life and in so many beautiful moments I missed you all so much. I thought of you as everything was happening, but Sacha and I wanted no fuss–just us!”