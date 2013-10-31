Sad and Single, Man Cuts Off Penis

CHEAT SHEET
That’s one way to handle the single life. A 26-year-old man in China, who reportedly worked long hours and figured he would never get a girlfriend, literally chopped off his own penis. Naturally, the man instantly regretted his decision and headed straight to the hospital—on a bicycle—to receive immediate attention. The doctors, who were unsurprisingly shocked that The man did this voluntarily, told him to retrieve the severed penis that they could attempt to reattach the missing (shudder) piece. Unfortunately, the man had lost too much blood by the time he returned so it could not be saved. Let this be a lesson.