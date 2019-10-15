CHEAT SHEET
Saddleridge Fire Started Under High Voltage Transmission Tower: LAFD
Los Angeles arson investigators confirmed that the Saddleridge fire started Thursday beneath a high voltage transmission tower, although the cause of the fire remains unclear. The fire ignited in a 50- by 70-foot area beneath a high voltage transmission tower in Slymar, California, on Thursday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Monday. Authorities said power lines are suspected to have been involved in the fire, NBC News reports. Southern California Edison, the public utility serving the area, confirmed to NBC that it filed a notice with state regulators on Friday reporting that “our system was impacted near the reported time of the fire.” The Saddleridge fire broke out in Sylmar, the northernmost neighborhood of Los Angeles, and was fueled by Santa Ana winds, forcing over 100,000 people to evacuate, burning almost 8,000 acres, destroying 17 structures, and causing at least two deaths. The LAFD said the fire is 44 percent contained as of Monday night.