SAG-AFTRA Members Approve Landmark New Contract
‘ENORMOUS VICTORY’
The actors of SAG-AFTRA voted Tuesday night to ratify the tentative deal their union struck with Hollywood studio bosses by a roughly 78%-to-22% margin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new three-year contract is set to raise minimum wages for performers by 7% in the first year alone, followed by 4% and 3.5% bumps the following two years, respectively. It also sets new guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence in film and raises caps for the union’s pension and health plans. “This contract is an enormous victory for working performers, and it marks the dawning of a new era for the industry. Getting to this point was truly a collective effort,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and national executive director Duncan Crabtree Ireland said in a joint statement following the vote.