SAG-AFTRA Moves Toward Possible Strike Against Video Game Firms
‘HERE WE GO AGAIN!’
Another SAG-AFTRA strike could be on its way—and this time it’s the video game industry in the hot seat. The Hollywood actors union has been on strike since July 14, 2023—joining the Writers Guild of America who have been on strike since May 2, 2023—but now the guild members are potentially taking their fight to video game companies. In a press release from SAG-AFTRA on Friday, it was announced that the guild’s National Board has unanimously authorized to send a strike vote to members before bargaining resumes on the Interactive Media (Video Game) Agreement with several companies on Sept. 26. “Here we go again! Now our Interactive (Video Game) Agreement is at a stalemate too. Once again we are facing employer greed and disrespect. Once again artificial intelligence is putting our members in jeopardy of reducing their opportunity to work. And once again, SAG-AFTRA is standing up to tyranny on behalf of its members,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher wrote in a statement. Voting on a strike authorization will begin on Sept. 5 and end on Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. PT. While this vote does not guarantee a strike will happen, it does mean that if the members vote in favor of striking, the union’s National Board can declare a strike if the video game companies fail to negotiate a fair contract for the guild’s members. “We all want a fair contract that reflects the important contributions of SAG-AFTRA-represented performers in an industry that delivers world-class entertainment to billions of players around the world. We are negotiating in good faith and hope to reach a mutually beneficial deal as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the companies party to the Interactive Media Agreement said in a statement.