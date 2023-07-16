Disney Holds ‘Haunted Mansion’ Premiere—With No Stars

CHEAT SHEET
Disney held a premiere for Haunted Mansion this weekend without its stars, who are prohibited from doing promotional events while SAG-AFTRA is on strike. The Hollywood Reporter notes it was the first major industry event since actors walked off the job and joined writers on the picket line. Missing from the red carpet at Disneyland were Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Standfield, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Marilu Henner, and others. Some other productions, like Oppenheimer, are canceling events during the strike.