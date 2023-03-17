Saga of Kylie Jenner’s Baby Name Change Continues
WHEN WILL IT END?
The ongoing saga of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby name feels even longer than a plotline in Keeping Up With the Kardashians at this point. On Thursday, TMZ revealed that the couple have finally submitted official documents to change the boy’s name—a year after they announced the name was changing from Wolfe Jacques Webster. It took another 9 months for the couple to announce the new name, Aire Webster, in January and another three months for the couple to file new legal documents, TMZ reported. The couple “regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster” and “now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit,” according to documents obtained by the outlet. The name, of Hebrew origin, allegedly means “Lion of God,” however according to Page Six, the name translates to “penis” in Arabic.