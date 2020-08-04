Sailors Stranded on Tiny Pacific Island Saved After Writing ‘SOS’ Sign in Sand
GOODBYE WILSON
It turns out that writing ‘SOS’ in the sand when you’re stranded on a tiny inhospitable island actually works in real life. Three Micronesian sailors who were trapped on a remote Pacific island have been rescued after their distress signal was spotted. The men had been missing for three days after their boat ran out of fuel and veered off course to Pikelot Island. Authorities in the U.S. territory of Guam raised the alarm on Saturday when the men failed to arrived at their destination, then, on Sunday, an Australian rescue helicopter spotted the SOS. According The Guardian, it landed on the island and found the men in good condition with no significant injuries. A Micronesian patrol vessel is now sailing to the island to bring the men back home.