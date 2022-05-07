Sakara Life’s Bridal Program Was the Post-Pandemic Reset I Never Knew I Needed

I’m not going to sugar coat it—the last couple of years have been rough—physically and mentally. Like many people, the pandemic lead to a slew of unhealthy lifestyle shifts. Not leaving the house, of course, lead to not moving my body regularly, which had a ripple effect on my diet too. Somehow, since I wasn’t able to hit the gym (or go almost anywhere, for that matter), I justified ordering literal comfort food from Postmates every day instead of making healthy meals at home. Bad habits are hard to break, and even though the stringent social distancing restrictions have mostly lifted and gyms have re-opened, my motivation to feel like myself again has been seriously lacking.

However, when it dawned on me a couple of months ago that my wedding was just two months away, I knew I wanted to make some changes to feel my best on my special day (full disclosure: I also panicked). Of course, I also wanted to be sure that I fit into my vintage wedding dress that was curiously tight the last time I had tried it on. After doing some research, I decided to give Sakara Life’s four-week Bridal Program a try to see if it could help jumpstart my return to, well, taking care of myself.

Sakara’s Bridal Program includes:

Their Signature Meal Program (three meals a day, five days a week)

One month of unlimited access to Erika Bloom’s movement and meditation practices

An exclusive program guide to support your 30 days, including daily inspiration and curated Sakara recipes

Fun gifts and treats in each delivery (i.e. Sakara’s detox drops, probiotic supplements, and their detox teas.)

Sakara’s signature meal program delivers fresh, organic, and ready-to-eat meals right to your doorstep, which takes the hassle of cooking healthy away entirely. Each meal is organic, plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and contains no refined sugar. And guess what? They’re really, really good. I’m not strictly plant-based or gluten-free usually, and I honestly can’t think of one meal during the four weeks that I wasn’t genuinely impressed with. I really didn’t miss eating out or ordering greasy takeout during the entire month, which is not usually the case when I’m following a healthy meal plan or avoiding a certain type of food.

My favorite meals:

Unclassic Ceasar Salad

Soothing Shakshuka With Pumpkin “Egg”

Beachside Burrito Bowl With Hibiscus

Sakara Style Pasta Bolognese

Rustic Tomato Soup With Grilled “Cheez”

Within just a week or so on the program, I started to notice visible changes in my skin (it looked more radiant and my texture improved) and my digestive issues magically disappeared. I had more energy throughout the day, and this mood boost motivated me to be more consistent with my movement. When I had “dieted” in the past, I tended to embrace a self-sabotaging, black-or-white, all-or-nothing approach; on this program, my approach to eating well and exercising did a major 180. Twenty minutes of light movement is better than nothing, and just because I ate some chocolate or had a meal out with my fiancé instead of my Sakara lunch (admittedly, this did happen twice!), that doesn’t mean my entire day is damned to ignore movement and eating my leafy greens.

I’m not going to lie and say I’m not happy about losing seven pounds during the four-week bridal program, but I genuinely feel that the attitude shift and mindfulness that I gained by experiencing the mood-lifting effects of truly nourishing food have been life-changing. The attitude shift and mindfulness of the connection between my mental health and my food intake have been one of the most major and beneficial transformations I’ve ever experienced. Apparently, Sakara’s 'food as medicine' philosophy took hold of me as I’ve made the commitment to continue embracing this dietary change in my lifestyle for the foreseeable future—not just until my wedding day or the next special event. At $1,680, Sakara Life’s Bridal Program is on the pricier end of the spectrum but, for me, it was the kick in the butt I needed to finally feel like myself again after years of treating my body like a trash can—something I consider a priceless transformation.

Sakara Life Bridal Program Sakara Life’s meals are jam-packed with leafy greens. Buy at Sakara Life $ 1680 Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.