Fresh N Lean Makes Eating Healthy Second Nature—and You Don’t Even Have To Cook

As much as I’d like to be, I’m no chef. When it comes to meal prep, I look for all the simple, no-cook options I can, and my meals are basically anything simple I can throw together. And when time is scarce, or when I just don’t want to think about what to eat or prepare my meals for the week at all, a prepared meal delivery service like Fresh N Lean comes in clutch.

Fresh N Lean delivers gluten-free, healthy, prepared meals, right to your door. It arrives in an insulated box, and each meal is individually wrapped and ready to go—you just literally toss it in the microwave and dig in. With plenty of different meal plans to choose from, including keto, paleo, low carb and plant-based menus, Fresh N Lean has every kind of healthy eater included. Not only do they have meals typically reserved for lunch and dinner, but there are breakfast options as well, and you can add on snacks like almonds and bars too.

FRESH N LEAN Fresh N Lean prices start at just $8 a meal. Shop at FRESH N LEAN $ Free Shipping

I opted for the protein+ plan, which consists of meals that are high in protein and packed with nutrients like grass-fed steak with cauliflower rice and teriyaki salmon with broccoli and quinoa. It’s so nice to be able to reheat a healthy meal and enjoy it within three or four minutes, especially on days when I don’t want to think about what I’m going to have for dinner. The food is surprisingly tasty (considering it's so healthy), and keeps me feeling full and satisfied until each next meal. I like taking the food out of the packaging and reheating it on a fancyish plate instead of in the plastic container it arrives in (although you totally can), and learned that some of the protein got a little dry if I nuked it for too long, especially the salmon. Word to the wise, adjust your reheat times to avoid dry meat! Luckily, the rice, sweet potatoes, and sauces in the meals made up for my rookie mistake.

Fresh N Lean caters to athletes and fitness junkies, but I’d say it would be great for anyone looking to eat a little healthier or anyone who wants to take some time away from the kitchen. It’s not always easy prepping nutritious food day after day, but having an option like Fresh N Lean can bring a much-needed sense of ease and relief to your daily wellness routine.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.