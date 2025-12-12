Saks Stylist to the Elite Accused of Running Huge Returns Scam

A stylist to some of America’s wealthiest shoppers has been charged with stealing more than $400,000 through fraudulent returns, according to multiple reports.

Over more than 20 years, Suhail Kwatra, 43, built a high-end clientele at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Boston store, styling socialites and the wives of Red Sox players while branding himself the “Fashion Whisperer.”

Prosecutors allege that when well-heeled customers ordered luxury goods but didn’t pick them up, Kwatra processed returns anyway.

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz's then-wife Tiffany looks at dresses brought into her house by Suhail Kwatra. Joanne Rathe /The Boston Globe via Getty Images

He then converted the refunds into Saks gift cards, which he used to buy items for himself, according to a criminal complaint filed in Boston Municipal Court and first reported by The Boston Globe.

The complaint also accuses him of mishandling promotional cards, giving out merchandise that wasn’t purchased, and misusing a corporate credit card.

Saks’ security staff told police that three episodes—two in September and one in November—generated more than $11,000 in allegedly fake refunds.

Investigators say Saks Fifth Avenue’s security handed police a handwritten letter in which Kwatra initially admitted wrongdoing and estimated total losses at $429,400, breaking it down into $375,000 of fraudulent returns, $50,000 in promo-card issues, $3,400 in unpaid merchandise, and $1,000 in corporate-card misuse, according to the complaint.

Suhail Kwatra faces up to five years in prison. WBZ News Boston

Kwatra, who said his clients went to him for “clarity [and] confidence,” denies the allegations and has cast the case as retaliation for exploring other job options.

He told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement: “In my professional career over the last twenty years at Saks, I have always strived to adhere to company policies and provide the very best service to my clients.

“I am confident that when the legal process plays out, it will be shown that Saks retaliated against me for considering a global position with another large retailer.

“My reputation is very important to me, and I trust that my many clients will continue to believe in me as I fight to clear my good name.”

His lawyer, Jennifer Furey, told the Beast that Kwatra had been terminated after he declined Saks’ offer of a “significant retention bonus, knowing that Mr. Kwatra was considering a global position with another large retailer.”

She said that Saks “commenced a vindictive campaign against Mr. Kwatra, causing significant damage to his hard-earned reputation,” and that Kwatra had signed a confession letter “under intimidation and duress, and after false promises of no criminal involvement or reputational harm.”

“It would be incorrect to state that Mr. Kwatra owes Saks anywhere near the amount the media has erroneously reported to date and Mr. Kwatra contends that he does not owe Saks any money from his employment at the company,” she said, adding, “In fact, Mr. Kwatra’s supervisors condoned and encouraged his distribution of gift cards to clients and the offering of other perks to ensure clients remained with Saks, including distributing gift cards to clients to support his business development efforts.”

Suhail Kwatra said on his website, “If you’re looking for ordinary, you’re in the wrong place.” Suhail Kwatra

Outside of the court filings, Kwatra presented a flashier public image. The Wall Street Journal described social posts in which he posed with luxury accessories, including a Louis Vuitton handbag shaped like a lobster, alongside other fashion-forward looks.

He described himself on his website as “a fashion stylist and consultant” who “specialize[s] in curated, high-impact wardrobe solutions tailored to those who expect excellence.”

He added, “My approach blends precision with instinct. Each look is intentional, each detail considered. Whether it’s editorial, event dressing, or elevated everyday wear, I bring a sharp eye and unapologetic taste to every project.

“Clients come to me for clarity, confidence, and a wardrobe that speaks before they do.”

Kwatra is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 18 to face a larceny charge that carries a sentence of up to five years’ prison time.