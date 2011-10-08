Saleh Says He'll Step Down

CHEAT SHEET
Once again, Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh announced his intention to step down. "I reject power and I will continue to reject it, and I will be leaving power in the coming days," Saleh said in a speech on state television. Saleh has backed out of signing a Gulf-mediated transition deal three times, and the opposition says Saleh's government is blocking negotiations. Saleh recently returned to Yemen after spending time in Saudi Arabia recovering from an assassination attempt. Protesters have been calling for his ouster for nine months, and he has lost control of large portions of the country.