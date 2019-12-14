Sally Field Arrested at D.C. Climate Change Protest
Actress Sally Field was arrested at a climate change protest in front of the Capitol on Friday, her publicist has confirmed. Field, who joined Jane Fonda for the weekly demonstration that seeks to draw attention to the world’s “climate emergency,” was seen being led away from the protest in plastic cable tie handcuffs as supporters cheered. “We cannot sit back in our comfort zones and on our couches and wonder, ‘What can we do?’ We can get out. We can do something, in the rain, whatever it takes,” she said in a speech from the steps of the Capitol. Fonda has also been arrested at the weekly demonstration, dubbed “Fire Drill Fridays,” having spent a night in jail after her fourth arrest in November. Authorities said 26 adults were arrested at the latest demonstration on Friday.