‘M*A*S*H’ Actress Sally Kellerman Dead of Dementia at 84

Sally Kellerman, who originated the role of “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the movie version of M*A*S*H, has died of dementia at the age of 84, her son told The Hollywood Reporter. Kellerman scored an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the Army major in the 1970 film directed by Robert Altman, which inspired the TV show in which Loretta Swit reprised the role. Kellerman also had a singing career, and her onetime boyfriend, Grand Funk Railroad’s Mark Farner, wrote a song named for her.