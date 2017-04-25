Sally Yates to Testify on Russia Election Meddling

CHEAT SHEET
Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 8 regarding Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. Yates was initially scheduled to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee, but then-Chairman Devin Nunes canceled that hearing last month—before his own ethics scandal forced him to step aside from the Russia probe. The White House reportedly sought to block Yates from testifying in order to prevent embarrassing information from being released about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, but White House press secretary Sean Spicer denied that suggestion.