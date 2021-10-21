Stay Warm and Comfy on Your Favorite Hiking Trails This Fall With These Boots and Clothing
Hiking during fall and winter can provide breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences. However, the colder temperatures and rainy weather can make these hikes more difficult. No fear, Salomon's durable gear will keep you safe and warm on the trail.
When it starts to get chilly during the middle of your hike, you are going to thank your past self for picking up this breathable jacket. It’s waterproof, won’t weigh you down, has an adjustable hood, and two large hand pockets.
Outline GORE-TEX 2.5L
Layering up is key to staying warm during the winter. This long-sleeved t-shirt adds no extra weight, wicks away body sweat, and will keep you feeling comfortable mile after mile.
AGILE T-Shirt
You can’t hit the trail without a great pair of hiking boots. Available for both men and women, these waterproof boots will give your more grip on slippery and muddy terrains, and the heel brake will keep you stable as you traverse steep, downhill climbs.
Cross Hike MID GORE-TEX
