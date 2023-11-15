Salon Owner Hit With Bias Charge for Telling Trans Patrons to Use ‘Pet Groomer’

Read it at MLive
Michigan salon owner Christine Geiger faces a discrimination charge over a July 7 social media post telling trans patrons to steer clear of her shop and visit “a local pet groomer” instead, MLive reported. In a post to the Studio 8 Hair Lab Facebook page, Geiger wrote that “If a human identifies as anything other than a man/woman please seek services at a local pet groomer. You are not welcome at this salon. Period.” The Michigan Department of Civil Rights argued that her statement may have violated civil rights law. The charge, filed Wednesday, means that Geiger could lose her state cosmetology license and be forced to pay fines.