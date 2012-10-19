Salt Lake City Tribune Backs Obama

CHEAT SHEET
    Mitt Romney may be the "Beehive state's favorite adopted son," but even proud parents have to be realistic about their kids. In a blow to Romney, the Salt Lake City Tribune announced their endorsement of President Obama in an editorial Friday, adding that "Romney, in whatever guise, does not deserve a first." The paper slammed Romney for being "the party's shape-shifting nominee" saying "we have watched him morph into a friend of the far right, then tack toward the center with breathtaking aplomb."

