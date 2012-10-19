Salt Lake City Tribune Backs Obama

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Salt Lake City Tribune
Mitt Romney may be the "Beehive state's favorite adopted son," but even proud parents have to be realistic about their kids. In a blow to Romney, the Salt Lake City Tribune announced their endorsement of President Obama in an editorial Friday, adding that "Romney, in whatever guise, does not deserve a first." The paper slammed Romney for being "the party's shape-shifting nominee" saying "we have watched him morph into a friend of the far right, then tack toward the center with breathtaking aplomb."