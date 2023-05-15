CHEAT SHEET
    Britney’s Husband Pans ‘Disgusting’ Doc That Claims Their Marriage Is in Trouble

    POOR TASTE

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pose at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood."

    Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

    Sam Asghari, husband to pop royalty Britney Spears, took to Instagram Sunday night to defend his wife ahead of the release of a TMZ documentary about her life. “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” Asghari said. “It was absolutely disgusting.” Asghari’s post came just hours before TMZ released a story claiming that his marriage with Spears was in “deep trouble.” The trainer-turned-actor was also critical of TMZ for the timing of the release, which comes less than two years after Spears was freed from a highly restrictive conservatorship. “All of a sudden—after 15 years, when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down—now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” Asghari said. “No, no. That’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online.” TMZ’s Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom airs Monday night.

