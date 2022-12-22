SBF’s Ex-Girlfriend and FTX Co-Founder Both Cooperating After Guilty Pleas

Two former lieutenants in fallen kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire pleaded guilty to criminal charges and are cooperating with federal prosecutors probing the fiery collapse of FTX, officials said late Wednesday.

Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive of Alameda Research and Bankman-Fried’s sometime lover, and Gary Wang, a co-founder of the $32-billion crypto exchange, were charged “in connection with their roles in the frauds that contributed to FTX’s collapse,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a brief video address.

Ellison pleaded guilty to seven counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, according to a plea agreement obtained by The Wall Street Journal. The seven counts carry a maximum sentence of 110 years in prison

Wang pleaded guilty to four counts: wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He faces up to five decades behind bars.

An attorney for Ellison declined to comment on the matter to the newspaper. In a statement, Wang’s lawyer, Ilan Graff, said, “Gary has accepted responsibility for his actions and takes seriously his obligations as a cooperating witness.”

Williams emphasized in his video statement that the pair were unlikely to be the last people targeted in the ongoing investigation.

“Let me reiterate a call that I made last week: If you participated in misconduct at FTX or Alameda, now is the time to get ahead of it,” he said. “We are moving quickly, and our patience is not eternal.”

Ellison and Wang were also charged in a civil suit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission “for their roles in a multiyear scheme” to defraud FTX’s investors, the agency said in a separate Wednesday statement. The SEC alleged that after Wang created software code allowing Alameda to siphon off FTX customer’s funds, Ellison used the money to fuel the firm’s trading activity.

“When FTX and the rest of the house of cards collapsed, Mr. Bankman-Fried, Ms. Ellison, and Mr. Wang left investors holding the bag,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

A major step forward in the case against Bankman-Fried, Ellison and Wang’s guilty pleas come amid news that the disgraced mogul had been transferred to U.S. custody after being extradited from the Bahamas, where he was arrested earlier this month.

After being flown to New York—in the company of federal agents—the 30-year-old is expected make an initial court appearance in Manhattan as soon as Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.