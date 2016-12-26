Sam Champion Leaving the Weather Channel

CHEAT SHEET
Veteran TV weather anchor Sam Champion will be hosting his last show for the Weather Channel on Tuesday after spending three years with the cable channel, Atlanta Journal-Constitution blogger Rodney Ho wrote Monday. Champion moved to the network with much fanfare to become the main anchor of America’s Morning Headquarters in 2014. The former Good Morning America weatherman described his decision to join the network as “momentous” at the time, saying he couldn’t pass up the network’s “genius” plans. He was dropped from the program in late 2015, however, before getting his own show, 23.5 Degrees, last March. The show was based in New York, while Champion spent less and less time at the Weather Channel’s Atlanta headquarters after moving to Miami recently, Ho said. He is due to say farewell to the network with his final hosting of 23.5 Degrees scheduled for Tuesday at 11 p.m.