Sam Neill Clarifies He’s in Remission From Stage 3 Blood Cancer
‘ALIVE AND WELL’
Sam Neill wants concerned fans to know he’s still “alive and kicking” and headed back to work after revealing that he was diagnosed with stage three blood cancer last year. The 75-year-old Jurassic Park star took to Instagram on Saturday to say it had been “slightly tiresome” to see the frantic headlines about his health spread after a report the prior day. After a round of chemotherapy failed to treat his angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, Neill told The Guardian, he began a new and experimental drug that he’ll need to take monthly for the rest of his life. “My news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it’s sort of Cancer! Cancer! Cancer!” he said in the video. “Which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well and I have been in remission for 8 months, which feels really good. I’m alive and kicking and I’m going to work.” Neill added that he is slated to begin filming Apples Never Fall alongside Annette Bening later this month.