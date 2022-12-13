Samantha Bee Announces First Big Project Since ‘Full Frontal’ Cancellation
DO IT LIVE
In the nearly five months since TBS unceremoniously canceled Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the comedian and former Daily Show correspondent has been laying very low, declining to speak publicly about that network’s decision to remove one of the few women in late-night TV from the air. Now, Bee is announcing that in the spring of 2023 she will embark on a national tour of a new stage show titled Your Favorite Woman that has echoes of the live theater run that Conan O’Brien performed after he was removed as host of NBC’s Tonight Show in 2010. “Many of the best segments we did on Full Frontal focused on making complex issues more accessible,” Bee said in a statement. “And I am called to do that once again. Not sure why. Nothing much is happening in the world of women’s bodily autonomy, so I am taking it upon myself to teach the parts of Sex Ed that should’ve been taught by your gym teacher.” In the final episode of her TBS late-night show, which aired just days before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this past June, Bee urged viewers to take their collective fight for reproductive rights to the streets. “Because if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor,” she concluded.
