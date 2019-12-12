Samantha Bee Tears Into GOP’s ‘Shrill’ Impeachment Defense

Samantha Bee got chills when she heard House Democrats finally announce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump this week. “And not like the bad chills when I saw Taylor Swift’s creepy smooth cat body,” she explained. “The good chills like when I see Idris Elba’s creepy smooth cat body.”

“Congressional Republicans have decided that the best defense is a loud offense,” the Full Frontal host said, cutting to clips of GOP Congressmen Louie Gohmert, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy screaming about how unfair the whole thing is. Bee named this strategy “Kava-noise” after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, explaining, “That’s when white men who’ve done something awful shout into a camera at us until it goes away.”

“My god, can you imagine if a woman tried that strategy?” she asked. “I get accused of being shrill even when I’m sleeping. And it wouldn’t work for people of color either. If any of them tried to pull a Louie Gohmert, they’d get swatted by the white ladies filming them at all times.”

But the “really disturbing” thing about the Republicans strategy is that it “kind of works,” the host added. “After they turn hearings into 14-hour tantrums, they get headlines like, ‘Impeachment Devolves Into Partisan Brawl’ or ‘Partisan Fireworks,’ Bee said, citing just two examples from The New York Times and PBS NewsHour. “It’s not partisan if it’s pretty much all one side. Believe me, if there were ever a real partisan brawl, Maxine Waters would let you know.”

Later in her opening segment, Bee called impeachment a “slog,” noting that the “average American” could easily come away from the proceedings “with the impression that it’s all just a big, loud, politically tainted clusterfuck.”

“And that is terrifying,” she continued. “Because what it actually is is a big, loud, politically tainted clusterfuck that will determine whether or not we get to have free and fair elections from now on.”

Bee urged Americans to “pay attention” and not let Republicans “shout you into apathy.”

