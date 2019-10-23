CHEAT SHEET
POWER TRIP
Woman Who Kicked Teens Off Texas Playground Charged With Impersonating an Officer
A woman who cursed and kicked teens off a Fort Worth playground last week in an incident captured on camera has been charged with impersonating a police officer, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Fort Worth police identified the woman in the viral video as 38-year-old Samantha Eley on Wednesday, and said she was in custody. In a video posted to Twitter, Eley is seen berating a teen on a large swing and others around her at Fort Worth’s Dream Park. “Stop!” she is heard yelling. “This is a children’s park. Stop!” Eley is seen physically stopping the swing and telling the teens they were not allowed at the playground because they were not children. When they begin to protest, Eley shouts that she's a “f*cking PD” and orders them to leave.
Eley was reportedly arrested on an unrelated bond violation on Monday, and police say she declined to speak about the playground incident to officials. She was previously charged in late August for assault/bodily injury of a family member, and two DWIs in 2017 and 2014.