SC Student Samantha Josephson Killed by Multiple Sharp Force Injuries: Autopsy

Read it at Twitter
Samantha Josephson, the University of South Carolina student who died last weekend after getting into a car she likely mistakenly believed to be her Uber, was killed by multiple sharp force injuries, according to an autopsy report cited Monday by ABC News 4 reporter Ashley Blackstone. Police say that after a night out with her friends, the 21-year-old called an Uber at about 2 a.m. Friday night, and that when Nathaniel David Rowland pulled up, she got into the car thinking he was her driver. Her body was found a day later. Rowland has since been arrested and charged with murder, and the investigation is ongoing.