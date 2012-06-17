Samaras: ‘Victory for All Europe’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
Greece’s newly-elected leader sought swift action on Sunday evening following the pro-bailout New Democracy party’s victory. Antonis Samaras said the Greeks had showed that they want to stay in the euro, calling for a “national salvation government.” The losing Syriza party said that Samaras must move to form a coalition for action to take place. Germany viewed the result as a decision to “forge ahead” with Greece staying in the euro. “There will be no more adventures,” Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras said. “Greece’s place in Europe will not be put in doubt.” The White House congratulated Greece on the win, saying it was up to Greece now to make “timely progress” on their financial situation.