Same Sex Marriage Legalized in 3 States

CHEAT SHEET
On Friday, gay marriage was legalized in three states when the Supreme Court denied Alaska's request to block same-sex marriages, a federal district judge in Arizona struck down that state’s gay marriage ban, and another federal judge declared that Wyoming cannot deny marriage licenses to same-sex couples--though that ruling has been put on hold until Oct. 23 to provide time for state officials to decide if they want to appeal. Arizona’s state attorney general will not appeal the ruling, because it would "waste the taxpayers’ money." And in Alaska, same-sex marriages are set to begin immediately. There are now only seven states in which lower courts have not struck down same-sex marriage bans: Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska and North an South Dakota. Eighteen remain without same-sex marriage.