Mom Charged With Killing Husband in Broad Daylight at Waterfront Park

A Pennsylvania mother was arrested and charged after allegedly shooting her estranged husband dead in a waterfront park on Tuesday.

Police say Sammar Khan, 40, of Bristol Township, shot Faisal Iqbal, 39, multiple times in Lions Park at the Bristol Borough Wharf shortly after 11 a.m. According to the Bucks County Courier Times, Khan allegedly told authorities that she’d gone to the park with Iqbal to discuss their relationship, and that the discussion had not gone well.

One of the couple’s four children was at the park at the time of the shooting, Bristol Detective Bill Davis told the Courier Times. The child and their siblings were taken into the custody of Bucks County Children and Youth after the shooting, Davis added.

According to court documents, witnesses say Khan and Iqbal were heard talking loudly in a foreign language in an area of the park close to the water. A “pop” sound was heard shortly after, and the pair were then seen in a physical altercation as more suspected gunshots were heard, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The couple then walked to the parking lot area of the park where Iqbal reportedly told at least one of the witnesses to call 911. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office claims that Khan shot Iqbal twice, causing him to collapse to the ground. Khan allegedly proceeded to shoot Iqbal in the torso twice and once more in the head.

When police arrived, they say they found Khan with blood on her clothes. She was arrested and charged with first-degree murder homicide, possessing an instrument of a crime, and reckless endangering. At her arraignment on Tuesday evening, Khan reportedly told district Judge Frank Peranteau that she had been working part-time for the last three months at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Police told the judge that Khan did not have a prior criminal history. Officers said that a 9mm Smith and Wesson had been recovered after the shooting. The Courier Times also reported that police had interviewed a man who said he’d been dating Khan for over year, and that he described her relationship with her estranged husband as “tumultuous.”

The unnamed man reportedly told authorities Khan called him shortly before 11 a.m. to say that she’d killed Iqbal and requested that the man come to the park to collect her son. Khan was being held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail as of Tuesday.