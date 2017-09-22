‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano, former Mafia Hitman, Turncoat, Released From Prison

Read it at USA Today
A notorious Mafia hitman and turncoat has been released from prison at the age of 72, after serving most of his 20-year sentence in Arizona. Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano served as an underboss in New York’s Gambino crime family, where he took some part in at least 19 killings. He was eventually sentenced for drug-related convictions. His lawyer declined to specify where Gravano served out his sentence or where he would be living next. He left prison Monday. “He’s in good health, in good spirits,” his lawyer added. “He’s just focused on re-acclimating with society.... A lot’s happened in 17 years.”