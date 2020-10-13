One of Our Favorite Samsung TVs Is on Sale for Prime Day
- Save $400 on Samsung’s 55-inch Frame QLED TV
- The Frame is one of our favorite TVs thanks to its sleek and elegant design, as well as it’s 4K picture quality
I like TV as much as the next guy, but wouldn’t it be cool if your TV could transform into a piece of art when you’re not watching? That’s exactly what Samsung’s Frame TV does. While it boasts the best picture quality out there, what makes it truly amazing is its ability to transform from 4K showstopper to simple and refined wall decor with the touch of a button.
Samsung 55-inch Frame QLED TV
27% Off
Free Shipping | Free Returns
