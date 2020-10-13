One of Our Favorite Samsung TVs Is on Sale for Prime Day

CHEAT SHEET
    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

    I like TV as much as the next guy, but wouldn’t it be cool if your TV could transform into a piece of art when you’re not watching? That’s exactly what Samsung’s Frame TV does. While it boasts the best picture quality out there, what makes it truly amazing is its ability to transform from 4K showstopper to simple and refined wall decor with the touch of a button.

    Samsung 55-inch Frame QLED TV

    27% Off

    Buy on Amazon$1098

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

