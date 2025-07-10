Samsung’s The Frame TV Doubles as Art—and It’s Steeply Discounted for Prime Day

Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ Makes Movie Trailer History
HOLY MOLY
The first studio trailer for Project Hail Mary, an upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling, set major records in its first week. According to market researcher WaveMetrix, it broke the previous record for the most views of a trailer for an original movie (so not a sequel or remake) in one week, garnering 400 million global views. It’s also the most successful trailer launch ever for Amazon MGM Studios. The film is an adaptation of Andy Weir’s 2021 science fiction novel, which was a finalist for the 2022 Hugo Award for Best Novel. Oscar-nominated actress Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) and The Bear’s Lionel Boyce will star alongside Gosling. The film is directed by filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who are known for their work on The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street. The directors shared that they will attend this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with Gosling, Weir, and the movie’s writer, Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods). In the film, Gosling plays a science teacher who is tasked with saving the sun from dying out. The movie is set to release on March 20, 2026.