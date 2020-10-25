CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dead at 78
LASTING LEGACY
Read it at BBC
Lee Kun-hee, the chairman of South Korea’s Samsung Group, is dead at the age of 78, according to his family, who did not release a cause of death. Lee was also the richest man in South Korea with a net value of nearly $21 billion, according to Forbes. He was twice convicted and pardoned of white collar crimes in South Korea. While his cause of death was not announced, he suffered a heart attack in 2014 that left him in a care home. “All of us at Samsung will cherish his memory and are grateful for the journey we shared with him,” the firm said in a statement.