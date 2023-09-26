Turn Your Living Room Into an Art Museum With the Samsung x The Met Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re an art history nerd (*raises hand*) or just looking to add new pieces to your space without spending thousands, Samsung’s recent collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, will allow you to transform your home into an ever-changing art museum. The partnership allows The Frame TV owners to shop from 38 world-class pieces of artwork from The Met Museum, including classic masterpieces from renowned artists like Edgar Degas, Paul Cézanne, Katsushika Hokusai, Katsushika Hokusai, and Georges Seurat.

The Frame, Samsung’s 4K Smart TV, is engineered with a matte, reflection-free monitor and picture-frame-style bezel, making it a great canvas-like display for digital art or your own photos when the TV isn’t on. (Seriously, when I first saw The Frame displaying art in a coffee shop last year, I was in utter disbelief that it wasn’t an actual painting on canvas until the barista turned on the news to convince me.) The Frame owners can browse hundreds of digital artworks at Samsung’s Art Store, including the newly-launched Met Museum collection.

The Frame comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from 32 to 85 inches.

“The Samsung Art Store is honored to partner with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to bring world-renowned artworks into millions of homes worldwide,” said Sang Kim, EVP and General Manager of the North America Service Business, Samsung Electronics, in a press release. “At Samsung, we’re constantly working to redefine the entertainment experience through technological innovation, and we’re delighted to partner with such an iconic institution to enable users for the first time to enjoy The Met’s culturally significant works of art via a modern digital canvas from the comfort of their homes.”

The Frame’s Matte display is ideal not just for the display of these masterpieces, but this feature doubles to make your screen almost impervious to glare from sunlight, interior lights or other electronics. The QLED technology makes the “brushstrokes” rich and striking while its impressive refresh rate ensures evenness and smoothness in displaying moving images.

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of world-class artwork from The Met, now’s your chance to display many of them in your home, while also getting a high quality television. The Frame TV owners can access the Met Museum’s collection via Samsung’s art subscription service. Samsung Art Store membership fees cost $4.99 a month or $49.90 a year—much more affordable than an original Degas! View the Samsung x The Met collection here.

