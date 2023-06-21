Samuel L. Jackson Labels Donald Trump a Racist ‘Redneck’
‘YOU’RE THE ENEMY’
Actor Samuel L. Jackson said Tuesday that Donald Trump reminds him of the same racist “rednecks” who taunted him as a child. He made the remarks in a new interview with Rolling Stone, saying: “When I grew up in segregation, I knew which white people didn’t want to be bothered with me, and I knew how they felt about me.” He added: “When I see Trump, I see the same rednecks I saw when I was growing up who called me “n*****” and tried to keep me in my place. That’s what the Republican Party is to me. They’re doing it to young people, gay people. They don’t care who you are. If you’re not them, you’re the enemy.” Jackson made the comments as part of a media tour ahead of his latest Disney+ Marvel release, Secret Invasion. He also added during the wide-ranging conversation that he bonded with Marvel co-star Brie Larson just as Trump was won the presidency in 2016. “She was broken and I was like, ‘Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now.’”