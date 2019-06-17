The Tree That Inspired Dr. Seuss' ‘The Lorax’ Collapses

The real-life Truffula Tree is no more. A Monterey cypress in San Diego's La Jolla area, long thought to be the inspiration for Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, fell down last Friday after standing tall for 80 to 100 years, city officials said Monday, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Local officials are unsure what caused the tree to topple, and San Diego city spokesman Timothy W. Graham said the tree was in good health except for termites. Graham said the city is looking to salvage the “iconic” and “beloved” tree, much of which has been removed since the fall.

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, lived in La Jolla for more than 40 years. His 1971 tale The Lorax has become a children’s classic, and it serves as a popular symbol of environmental protection.