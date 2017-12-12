San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee Dead at 65

CHEAT SHEET
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee has died, his family announced in a statement. Lee, 65, passed away at around 1 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Several local news outlets described Lee’s overnight death as “unexpected,” and it was not yet clear early Tuesday what he died from. “Family, friends, and colleagues were at his side,” a statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family.” As dictated by the city charter, Board of Supervisors President London Breed will now become the acting mayor. Lee was the first ever Asian-American mayor of San Francisco.