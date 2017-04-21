San Francisco Power Outage Causes Chaos

CHEAT SHEET
A massive power outage in San Francisco is causing chaos throughout the city, prompting stores and restaurants to close early and causing traffic jams. The outage affected the city’s financial district and around 90,000 customers. The electric provider, Pacific Gas & Electric, did not immediately give an estimate as to when service would be restored. According to the city’s fire department, around 20 people reported that they were stuck in elevators as a result of the outage. The Associated Press reported that employees at a local Starbucks were giving out free cups of coffee so as to not let it go to waste.