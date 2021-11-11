CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Bogus ‘Spiritual Healer’ Charged With Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl
FALSE IDOL
Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
A South Bay man posing as a “spiritual healer” is facing multiple charges after authorities said he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl. The San Jose Police Department said in a Thursday news release that Jorge Luis Navarette, 42, has been charged with 10 counts of felony sex crimes, including rape by force, penetration with a foreign object, and lewd acts with a minor. Navarette allegedly purported to be a spiritual healer between October 2020 and August 2021. A San Jose police sergeant said that the victim’s father reported the rape to police in the last two weeks. Navarette was arrested and booked into jail on Oct. 26. According to NBC Bay Area, authorities have said there may be more victims.