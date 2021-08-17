San Jose VTA Employee Dies by Apparent Suicide, Months After Mass Shooting
TRAGIC
A San Jose Valley Transportation Agency employee who worked at a light-rail yard that was the scene of a mass shooting in May is believed to have died by suicide, KTVU reports. Henry Gonzales, who worked as a paint-and-body worker at the site, was found dead Monday morning. “This is a very difficult time for VTA employees and their families, and we request privacy as we grieve the loss of Henry while continuing to grapple with the loss of nine other co-workers who were tragically killed in May,” the VTA said in a statement. The May shooting resulted in 10 deaths. John Costa, the head of Amalgamated Transit Union International, said Gonzales’ death showed the need for better mental health treatment.
“Unfortunately, the VTA has taken no action to address the grief, the mental health, and the safety of their employees who have been under unfathomable, extreme stress after this tragic shooting,” Costa said.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.