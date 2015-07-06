Sandberg Joins Board of Husband's Firm

CHEAT SHEET
Sheryl Sandberg has been appointed to the board of online survey company SurveyMonkey, where her late husband served as CEO before he died. Sandberg's husband, Dave Goldberg, unexpectedly died while on vacation in May. In a company statement, Sandberg said she would "help to realize Dave’s vision of building a lasting company that will impact the way we all do business." Since the death of her husband, Sandberg published a widely read Facebook post on moving forward while mourning Goldberg's loss. Former Facebook CFO David Ebersman, who now serves as the CEO of Lyra Health, will also join SurveyMonkey as a board member. Zander Lurie, who was appointed as the interim executive chairmen of SurveyMonkey, was named chairman.