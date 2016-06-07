Sanders Delegate Withdraws Over Drug Charges

CHEAT SHEET
An at-large Minnesota delegate for Bernie Sanders withdrew from the nominating contest over drug charges. According to police, John Dillon Wood Neitge sold acid and marijuana to undercover officers in March. Upon executing a search warrant, police found methamphetamine at his home. While Neitge was asked to withdraw from the nomination process the day after the incident, he was conducting campaign activities as recently as Saturday—until the Sanders campaign asked him to step down. However, Neitge told IJ Review that the state’s Democratic Party asked him to resign his position, not the Sanders campaign.