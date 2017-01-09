Sanders: I Have Concerns About Sessions
AG HEARING
During a CNN town-hall meeting Monday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed concern over the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions as Attorney General for President-elect Trump’s administration. “I’m going to listen to what Jeff Sessions has to say,” Sanders said, responding to a question about whether he would vote to confirm Sessions on Tuesday. “I’ve known Jeff for many, many years but I have very, very strong concerns and I think the issue you raise about the Voting Rights Act and how the Supreme Court, a few years ago, gutted the Voting Rights Act—and that right now in state after state, Republican states, what they are doing—it’s really kind of unbelievable when you think about it. They’re working overtime not to expand democracy, not to bring more people into the political process. They’re trying to make it harder for people to vote under the guise of voter fraud.”
Sanders (D-VT) acknowledged that he’s not inclined to vote for him and said: “All that I am doing here is trying to be polite.”
—Gideon Resnick