Sanders, Kasich Win First Votes in N.H.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Ohio Gov. John Kasich received an early boost in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the tiny town of Dixville Notch. Sanders beat rival Hillary Clinton 4-0 while Kasich beat Donald Trump 3-2 for a total of nine votes cast in a tradition that dates back to 1960. Under state law, New Hampshire communities with fewer than 100 voters can get permission to open their polls at midnight and close them as soon as all those registered have voted. Dixville Notch joined nearby towns Millsfield and Hart’s Location in opening their polls at midnight. In Millsfield, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won nine votes compared with Trump’s three for the GOP vote. Several other Republican candidates received one vote apiece. Clinton received two votes to beat Sanders’ one vote.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10