Sanders: Race Is Not Over After IN Win

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Indiana Democratic primary on Tuesday, following several defeats and recent staff layoffs in his campaign. “I know that the Clinton campaign thinks this campaign is over. They’re wrong,” Sanders told the AP. “Maybe it’s over for the insiders and the party establishment, but the voters today in Indiana had a different idea.” With 98 percent of districts reporting, the Vermont senator had 52 percent of votes, compared with Clinton’s 47 percent. Sanders’s Tuesday win likely won’t make much of a difference in closing the gap to Clinton’s lead of more than 300 pledged delegates.